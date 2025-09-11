New coal-to-gas pipeline project begins in Xinjiang

A trunk pipeline project for coal-to-natural gas began construction on Tuesday in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

A trunk pipeline project for coal-to-natural gas began construction on Tuesday in Changji Hui autonomous prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, to enhance the country's natural gas supply capacity.(Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The project will eventually connect with the West-East Gas Pipeline project.

The pipeline spans 780 kilometers and is being constructed in three phases. The first phase includes one trunk line and two branch lines, with an annual designed transmission capacity of 6 billion cubic meters. This phase is expected to finish by the end of 2026.

Xinjiang holds 40.6 percent of China's total predicted coal resources, with the Zhundong coal-to-natural gas production base in Changji containing proven reserves of more than 250 billion metric tons.

The project will support the clean and efficient utilization of Xinjiang's coal resources while strengthening national energy security through integration into the national pipeline network.