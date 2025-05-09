LINE

China to recognize 17 new professions, including drone planner and e-commerce operator

2025-05-09 08:50:43

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced on Thursday that 17 new professions will receive official recognition. The exact date of recognition has not yet been announced, as information about these professions was just released for public notification.

The 17 professions include cross-border e-commerce operator, drone swarm flight path planner, and electronic circuit designer.

The ministry also stated that approximately 42 new types of work, or sub-professions, derived from currently certified professions and the 17 soon-to-be recognized ones, will also gain official recognition. For instance, barbecue cook will be included under the profession division of Chinese-style cook, and gold valuer will be listed under the profession division of appraiser.

According to a ministry notice issued Thursday, the public can submit advice or suggestions on the recognition of the 17 new professions and 42 new types of work via email or fax until May 23.

