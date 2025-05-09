China to build high-level teacher universities

China will focus on building high-level teacher training universities over the next five years, as part of its broader efforts to improve the country's teacher education system and capabilities, according to a new notice issued on Thursday.

Issued by the Ministry of Education and the National Development and Reform Commission, the notice emphasized the combination of hard infrastructure investments with soft capacity development, prioritizing the cultivation of future teachers' scientific literacy and practical skills. Key objectives include building first-class teacher education colleges, specialized disciplines and curricula.

The notice outlined five key requirements for such high-level institutions: developing innovative teacher training models, establishing new platforms for teacher education research, strengthening foundations for educational reform, building social service leadership hubs, and expanding international educational exchanges.

Funding will be coordinated through central government budgets, ultra-long-term special national bonds and local government special bonds.

The two ministries will plan institutional layouts based on teacher training needs, setting basic criteria for eligible institutions. In addition, local governments will provide guidance and support, with implementation progressing in phased batches according to institutional preparedness and detailed plans.