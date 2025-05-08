Nation's Red Cross earns int'l recognition

The Red Cross Society of China has provided prompt, targeted and efficient aid to earthquake-stricken Myanmar, winning recognition from the international community, the organization said on Wednesday.

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, with its epicenter in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city. The quake killed more than 3,700 people and injured over 5,000.

Bian Xiao, head of the relief and health department at the Red Cross Society of China, said the organization dispatched its first batch of rescue personnel and supplies the day after the quake.

"In addition to searching for missing people, we also delivered aid based on local needs, such as providing necessary materials, setting up temporary shelters, installing portable toilets and water supply equipment, delivering medical treatment and conducting anti-epidemic disinfection," Bian said at a news conference ahead of World Red Cross Day, which is observed each year on May 8.

Bian added that a humanitarian aid channel had been established through the Qingshuihe Port in Lincang, Yunnan province, to Mandalay thanks to joint international efforts.

"The channel has significantly improved transport efficiency. A total of four batches of relief materials, weighing over 240 metric tons, have been sent through the route," he said.

The Red Cross Society of China has also maintained close communication and cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, Myanmar authorities and international Red Cross organizations, Bian said.

He noted that the rapid response, professional competence and delivery of aid tailored to local needs impressed international rescuers and local officials.

Wang Bin, vice-president of the Red Cross Society of China, said the organization has developed more than 1,000 rescue teams comprising 100,000 personnel ready to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.

"Last year, we launched 565 emergency responses and deployed 775,000 units of relief supplies," she said.

In organ and bone marrow donation, Wang said more than 7.07 million people have registered as human organ donors nationwide, with more than 58,000 posthumous donations carried out.

The China Marrow Donor Program, which runs the national database of donors and volunteers, has registered more than 3.6 million volunteers and completed 20,000 donations.

To raise first aid awareness, Wang said local Red Cross branches trained more than 18 million people and installed 83,000 automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in schools, transport hubs, tourist attractions and other public venues.