China and EU partners, not rivals, diplomat says

China and the European Union have no fundamental clash of interests or geopolitical conflicts and the consensus and cooperation between the two sides far outweigh differences and competition, according to China's top diplomat to the bloc.

Cai Run, head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, made the remarks on Tuesday evening in Brussels at a reception marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the EU.

"We are partners, not rivals," Cai told a packed audience in a huge hotel ballroom, clearly referring to the EU's description of China since 2019 as "cooperative partner, economic competitor and systemic rival". China opposes such a definition and emphasizes the comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2003.

"As China sees it, like-mindedness makes for partnership, and seeking common ground while respecting differences also defines partnership," he said.

"The 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations is not only a milestone in our relationship but also a new starting point for future development. I am confident that with joint efforts from both sides, China-EU relations will usher in another promising 50 years, lifting up both sides and making for a brighter world."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exchanged congratulatory messages on Tuesday marking the 50th anniversary.

Olof Skoog, deputy secretary-general for political affairs of the European External Action Service, echoed Cai's views, saying it is a good opportunity to take stock of bilateral relations and to look to the future.

He said both sides have undergone "profound changes" in the past 50 years, with the EU from having only nine members in the then European Economic Community to becoming the world's largest trading bloc.

"The transformation of China is equally astonishing. China has experienced the fastest and sustained economic growth in history, with hundreds of millions of people rising out of poverty. Today, China is an economic powerhouse and a major global factory," he said.

Skoog said the EU-China relationship has developed into "one of the most important and multifaceted partnerships in the world", citing high-level bilateral discussions as a testament to the exchanges.

Joint stake

"As two of the largest economies and major geopolitical actors, the EU and China have a joint stake in ensuring sustainable growth, international security, climate action, and in upholding multilateralism and international laws," he said.

China and the EU have become each other's major trade and investment partners. Their bilateral trade has soared from $2.4 billion 50 years ago to $785.8 billion in 2024.

China and the EU hold regular high-level dialogue on strategic, economic and trade, digital, environmental and climate issues and have also built 70 dialogue mechanisms on a wide range of areas.

"As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic relations, this milestone invites reflection on past achievements and a renewed commitment to building a deeper and more dynamic partnership," said Luigi Gambardella, president of ChinaEU, a Brussels-based association promoting China-Europe business cooperation.

"This is not a partnership of convenience, but a bold vision of what can be achieved when two global economic powers unite to tackle the challenges of our time," he said.

Michele Geraci, a former undersecretary of state in Italy's Ministry of Economic Development, described the derisking and decoupling talked about by some Western politicians and media as "both impossible and useless because the EU does want to buy things from China".

He said imports from China to the EU help keep inflation low and some are integrated into the EU industrial supply chains.

"So I think those talking about decoupling or derisking from China do not really understand the values that Chinese goods bring to European industry, manufacturing and even consumers," Geraci told China Daily at the event on Tuesday.