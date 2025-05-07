Nation to boost pediatric care with more clinics

China plans to open more pediatric clinics in major hospitals and establish 24-hour emergency green channels for critically ill children age 3 and under as part of a broader effort to improve pediatric care, according to a new action plan released by the National Health Commission.

The initiative, which will run from this year through 2027, aims to expand access to pediatric, mental health and psychiatric services.

The goal is to ensure common childhood illnesses can be treated at the city or county level, while more serious conditions are handled within the region. Pediatric care will become more continuous and convenient, with overall patient satisfaction expected to rise significantly, the commission said.

Under the plan, by the end of November, all general hospitals, maternal and child healthcare institutions in the upper two tiers of China's three-level hospital system, and tertiary-level traditional Chinese medicine hospitals should be able to provide pediatric services.

Primary healthcare institutions are tasked with improving the diagnosis and treatment of common pediatric diseases and expanding health management services for toddlers and children. They are encouraged to establish pediatric clinics and offer services through general practitioners and TCM specialists.

"By the end of 2025, the proportion of township and community health service centers offering treatment services for common pediatric diseases should reach over 90 percent," the document said.

Jiao Yahui, head of the commission's medical administration department, said at a news conference in January that China has 162 pediatric hospitals and 4,400 public general hospitals with pediatric clinics.

The number of pediatric beds per 1,000 children rose from 1.93 in 2015 to 2.55 in 2023. The number of licensed pediatricians per 1,000 children increased from 0.49 in 2015 to 1.02 last year.

However, Jiao noted that some general hospitals still lack pediatric services. Other challenges include long wait times during peak illness seasons and weak treatment capabilities in certain regions.

To address disparities, the plan calls for partnerships between major pediatric hospitals and smaller ones to strengthen standardized treatment. Provincial-level diagnostic and treatment networks will also be created, focusing on critical care, pediatric cancers, rare diseases and infections among children and infants.

Hospitals are required to establish around-the-clock emergency green channels for critically ill children age 3 and under, implement treatment-before-payment policies and enhance coordination between emergency and clinical departments.

Hospitals are also encouraged to open specialized pediatric clinics focusing on physical development and mental health. During peak seasons, they must monitor wait times and adjust staffing or hours to meet demand.