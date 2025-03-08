Ne Zha 2 success boosts Sichuan's culture and tourism

People celebrate the movie Ne Zha 2 around themed sculptures in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Feb 7. (ZHANG LANG/CHINA NEWS SERVICE)

The continued growth of Ne Zha 2's box office will spark stronger interest in Sichuan province, the birthplace of the film series, creating new development opportunities for its culture and tourism sectors, said Chen Guanghao, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, during the ongoing two sessions in Beijing.

The animated film, released during Spring Festival this year, has grossed nearly 15 billion yuan ($2.07 billion).

Chen, who is also the director of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism said, "The movie incorporates well-known Sichuan elements such as the Sanxingdui Site, giant pandas, Sichuan cuisine, Sichuan Opera and traditional Sichuan architecture."

He added that the movie also draws inspiration from over 20 historical Chinese artifacts, such as birds and swords.

"Success of the film also stems from the portrayal of the character of Ne Zha as a young hero striving to change his destiny, which has gained widespread recognition among the audience," he said.

Chen emphasized that the film's popularity will bring more tourism opportunities to the province, which boasts scenic spots like the ancient Shu roads, Jiuzhai valley and Daocheng Yading. Sichuan plans to develop new travel products for visitors to explore Sichuan linked to the movie and music, which will help boost consumption, he said.

Additionally, Sichuan will further enhance the protection and utilization of its cultural heritage and accelerate the development of its digital cultural industry.

Chen highlighted that the success of the Ne Zha series is closely tied to the province's favorable environment for film and animation production.

Over the past three years, Sichuan has provided 210 million yuan in support for 18 film projects, and the number of film production enterprises in the province has increased from 123 in 2020 to 923 in 2024, significantly enhancing the industrialization and commercialization level of the film creation sector, according to Chen.

Looking ahead, Sichuan aims to extend its digital cultural industry chain and stimulate innovation vitality within the digital economy, he said.