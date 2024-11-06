China releases ecosystem restoration guides to boost coastal disaster resilience

Four handbooks on ecosystem restoration for coastal hazard mitigation, focusing on salt marshes, seagrass beds, oyster reefs, and sandy coasts, were released in both Chinese and English, officials said on Tuesday. The guides aim to provide a "Chinese solution" to global coastal ecological challenges by showcasing examples of disaster reduction and restoration practices.

Jointly issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the International Union for Conservation of Nature at the 2024 China-Island Countries Ocean Cooperation Forum, the handbooks compile research findings and restoration strategies for coastal ecosystems, including insights from both domestic and international sources, according to Li Lin, director of the marine warning and monitoring department of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The handbooks explain each step in the technical process, including baseline ecological surveys, diagnostics, restoration goals and measures, as well as monitoring, effectiveness evaluation, and adaptive management, Li said.

Since 2020, the Ministry of Natural Resources, along with the Ministry of Water Resources, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, and other agencies, has promoted coastal protection and restoration projects. These efforts have strengthened ecosystems' capacity to mitigate marine disasters like typhoons and storm surges. The release of the handbooks is intended to guide these practices, Li added.