China pavilion at CIIE highlights country's major tech breakthroughs

Highlighting new quality productive forces, the China pavilion at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened on Tuesday in Shanghai, showcased the country's latest technological innovations with many making their global debut. Notable exhibits include a model of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe, China's deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe, humanoid robots and tri-fold smartphones.

This year's China pavilion exhibition focuses on several popular fields such as future networks, deep-sea and aerospace development, artificial intelligence, and new energy, The Paper reported on Tuesday, adding that the pavilion features stronger interactivity and more innovative content, with both the depth and breadth of the exhibition significantly expanded.

A 1:2 scale model of the lately-returned Chang'e-6 lunar probe, which has executed a sample return mission to bring back humanity's first ever rocks from the far side of the moon, has been displayed at the exhibition.

The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a returner, a lander and an ascender, arranged from bottom to top. The original piece weighs approximately 8.3 tons and measures about 4.5 meters by 7.2 meters.

Also on display is a 1:6 scale model of the Fendouzhe manned submersible. As of September 30, 2024, the Fendouzhe submersible has completed a total of 301 dives, taking 32 people to depths of 10,000 meters below the ocean surface.

Additionally, the exhibition "invited" an industrial version of the humanoid robot WalkerS, which is equipped with an all-around perception system that significantly enhances its autonomous movement and decision-making capabilities, allowing it to perform more precise and safer operations on factory assembly lines.

The HUAWEI Mate XT, a tri-fold smartphone which attracted widespread attention from both domestic and international audiences, has also been put on display at the China pavilion.

According to the introduction given by a staff member at the pavilion, this year's exhibition emphasizes the development of new quality productive forces and showcases the latest achievements.

Other "star exhibits" include a model of the world's first quantum science experimental satellite Mozi, a 5G smart factory model and smart city interactive screens. Many of these made their global-level, Asian-level or country-level debuts, combining technological significance with artistic value, the staff member said.

Running from November 5 to 10, the latest edition of the CIIE has attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions.

More than 400 new products, new technologies and new services are set to be unveiled during the expo, which experts believe is a strong indication of global companies' confidence in the Chinese market and their commitment to further development in China, despite a sluggish global economic recovery, Xinhua News Agency reported.