Ceremony marks 87th anniversary of Lugou Bridge Incident

China held a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate the 87th anniversary of the beginning of its whole-nation war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

The ceremony, which took place at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression near Lugou Bridge in Beijing, was presided over by Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Lugou Bridge is where the historic Lugou Bridge Incident took place on July 7, 1937, when Japanese forces used a pretext to launch an attack on Chinese forces. The incident is recognized as the start of Japan's full-scale invasion and China's whole-nation resistance against the invaders.

At 9 am, the ceremony began with the national anthem. Representatives of students from Beijing recited poetry, and patriotic songs were performed. These performances expressed the younger generation's commitment to inheriting the spirit of the martyrs and actively participating in the modernization of China, and reflected their firm resolve to contribute to the comprehensive advancement of a strong nation and national rejuvenation.

Following the performances, representatives from various sectors presented floral tributes and bowed to pay their respects to those who had laid down their lives in fighting the Japanese aggression. They also visited a special exhibition showcasing the history of the military during the war.

The ceremony was attended by about 500 people, including war veterans and family members of military officers in the war.