287 million entries and exits in the first half of 2024

2024-07-05

From January to June, immigration authorities across China handled 287 million entries and exits, an increase of 70.9% year-on-year. Among them, mainland residents accounted for 137 million entries and exits, residents of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan for 121 million, and foreigners for 29.22 million: National Immigration Administration 

In the first half of the year, 14.635 million foreigners entered the country through various ports, an increase of 152.7% year-on-year. Among them, 8.542 million entered visa-free, accounting for 52% of the total, an increase of 190.1% year-on-year. The administration expects the influx of foreigners to China to continue to increase in the second half of the year.

