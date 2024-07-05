287 million entries and exits in the first half of 2024

From January to June, immigration authorities across China handled 287 million entries and exits, an increase of 70.9% year-on-year. Among them, mainland residents accounted for 137 million entries and exits, residents of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan for 121 million, and foreigners for 29.22 million: National Immigration Administration

In the first half of the year, 14.635 million foreigners entered the country through various ports, an increase of 152.7% year-on-year. Among them, 8.542 million entered visa-free, accounting for 52% of the total, an increase of 190.1% year-on-year. The administration expects the influx of foreigners to China to continue to increase in the second half of the year.