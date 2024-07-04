Int'l cooperation on agriculture strengthened

China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States have pledged to expand their agricultural cooperation to address global climate change and food security crises, and alleviate poverty, according to speakers at the third China-CELAC Ministerial Forum on Agriculture.

The two-day forum, which began on Tuesday in Weifang, Shandong province, brought together 290 participants from 25 countries, including officials from agricultural departments, ambassadors and representatives from agricultural research institutions and enterprises.

Speakers highlighted the strong complementarity in agriculture between China and CELAC countries, citing differences in agricultural product demand, resource allocation, capital markets and technological regulation.

"Agriculture is an important area for deepening cooperation between China and the CELAC countries," Han Jun, Party chief of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said in a video speech to the forum.

China has established bilateral agricultural cooperation mechanisms with 19 CELAC countries, bringing more high-quality agricultural products into Chinese households, Han said. Products such as soybeans, corn, beef, lamb, squid, cherries, avocados, coffee and wine from CELAC countries have become popular in the Chinese market.

Bilateral agricultural trade between China and CELAC countries now exceeds $81 billion, double the amount in 2014, according to the ministry. Han called for the expansion of agricultural trade between the two parties, with the aim of doubling the current trade volume in the next decade.

Angel Manero Campos, Peru's minister of agricultural development and irrigation, said at the forum that more products from Peru will reach the Chinese market in a shorter time and fresher condition after the Chancay Port in Peru begins operations in November.

Manero noted China's remarkable achievements in various sectors compared to 10 years ago when he first visited the country. He has also observed China's growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and low-carbon agricultural production methods during field visits.

Ahead of the forum's opening ceremony, attendees visited agricultural sites in Weifang. The city's comprehensive pilot zone for agriculture, approved by the State Council, boasts strengths in agricultural machinery, seed cultivation, agricultural product processing and rural area management and development.

"Weifang takes pride in its thriving agricultural sector," said Liu Yun, the city's Party chief. The city's vegetable production totaled 13.6 million metric tons last year, leading the nation. It boasts robust industrial chains for livestock and poultry, flowers and agricultural machinery.

"We will deepen economic and trade cooperation with CELAC countries to build Weifang into a new hub for agricultural cooperation, a center for trade and investment, and a window for exchanges and mutual learning," Liu said.

At the forum, China and 26 CELAC countries reached a consensus on agricultural priority areas and set a course for the next five years. Apart from bolstering existing cooperation in animal and crop production techniques, agricultural technology, animal husbandry and veterinary services, the two parties will explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, smart agriculture, rural revitalization and other emerging sectors.

In the next five years, China plans to establish at least three demonstration farms in CELAC countries.