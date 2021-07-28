LINE

U.S. CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in high-risk areas

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday updated its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in COVID-19 hot spots.

Implementation of layered prevention strategies reduces SARS-CoV-2 transmission, as COVID-19 vaccination coverage is uneven in the country, according to the CDC.

During June 19 to July 23, COVID-19 cases increased approximately 300 percent nationally, followed by increases in hospitalizations and deaths, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, according to CDC data.

The CDC recommended all unvaccinated persons wear masks in public indoor settings, and fully vaccinated persons wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

The CDC also recommended everyone in K-12 schools wear masks indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

