More remains of Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War to be returned

Caskets containing the remains of 117 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War are escorted by honor guards at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA) on Monday said the remains of more Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War will be returned to the country from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Sept. 2.

It will be the eighth batch of martyrs' remains returned since 2014, following a handover agreement signed by the two countries.

Before the repatriation, a ceremony will be held in the ROK on Sept. 1, according to the handover schedule agreed during a meeting between officials of the two countries on Monday.

The two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation and exchanges for searching and identifying the Chinese soldiers' remains in the ROK, the ministry said.