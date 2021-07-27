U.S. coerces WHO into launching new COVID probe to pressure China: British writer

The United States is forcing the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch a new investigation into the origins of COVID-19 to add pressure on China, British writer Tom Fowdy has said in an article published by RT recently.

"The U.S. politicization of the virus and the WHO has simply continued, with the theatrics of the Wuhan lab-leak conspiracy theory and speculation about the origin of the virus gaining new life ... as part of the ongoing American hostility against China," Fowdy said.

"Amid the chaos, the findings of the WHO-led investigation in Wuhan into the origins of COVID-19 were quickly discredited because they didn't fit the U.S. narrative," he wrote in the op-ed titled "If the world wants a WHO that functions properly, America has to stop scapegoating it."

As a political and international relations analyst with a primary focus on East Asia, Fowdy noted that Washington is now wielding coalition politics to scapegoat the WHO, demanding reform of the organization and leveraging funding on its change.

"America's constant attempts to proliferate the narrative of the pandemic being based not on benign and boring scientific facts but an almost romanticized science-fiction trope is geared towards placing maximum culpability on Beijing," he said.