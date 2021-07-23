Philippines confirms local transmission of COVID-19 Delta variant

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed that local transmission of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

"Following the phylogenetic analysis conducted by the University of the Philippines, Philippine Genome Center, and case investigation by the DOH Epidemiology Bureau and the regional and local epidemiology and surveillance units, clusters of Delta variant cases were seen to be linked to other local cases, therefore, exhibiting local transmission," the DOH said in a statement late on Thursday.

The Philippines has detected 47 Delta variant cases in the country so far. Eight patients linked to the variant are active, while three have died, the DOH said.

The Philippines first detected the Delta variant from samples taken from returning overseas Filipinos. But the variant is now detected from local residents, including in Metro Manila.