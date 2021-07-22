LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Mainland appreciates concern from Taiwan for flood-hit Henan

1
2021-07-22 21:53:09Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday appreciated the concern from Taiwan for central China's flood-hit Henan Province.

Relevant bodies and people in Taiwan offered their sympathies to those affected, and some Taiwan-funded enterprises made donations, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. "We express our appreciation for that."

Torrential rain has left at least 33 people dead and eight others missing in Henan, where about 3 million people have been affected by the record rain and ensuing floods since the past weekend.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.