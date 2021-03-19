New York City's COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 6.42 pct, new cases 2,592: mayor

New York City's latest COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average reached 6.42 percent, compared with 6.44 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 184 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus were 2,592, adding that "These numbers are trending in the right direction. Keep wearing a mask and continue to practice social distancing. Better days ahead, New York City."

The mayor got his one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during his morning news conference on Thursday, where he said that the city had administered 3,077,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of this day. NYC's target is to "hit 5 million doses by June."

New York will be preparing to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 1, but the task "is a logistical undertaking, unlike anything we have done before," he added.

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus deaths added up to 30,406 and the confirmed cases 775,990 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor's office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.