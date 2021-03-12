Over 60 countries voice support for China's stance on Xinjiang-related issues

On behalf of 64 countries, Cuba voiced its support for China's stances and measures on questions related to Xinjiang at a UN Human Rights Council meeting on Friday.

In response, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Xinjiang-related issues are not about human rights, ethnicity, or religion but about combating violent terrorism and separatism.

The supportive message from developing countries at the UN Human Rights Council is a striking contrast to the groundless accusations and distortion of facts from a few countries, Zhao said.

China urges those countries to give up on ideological bias, end the politicization and double standards on human rights issues, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs, he said.