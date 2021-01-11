Indonesian authorities claim to have located Sriwijaya Air plane's black boxes

Members of the Indonesian Search and Rescue (SAR) carry debris of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 at Tanjung Priok Port, Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2021. (Photo by rah mat Dian P./Xinhua)

Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said on Sunday that a joint search and rescue team had located the black boxes suspected to belong to the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday afternoon.

The rescuers, he said, were trying to find black boxes after marking their positions.

"It is proven that the two signals issued by the black boxes can continue to be monitored. We have marked them," Tjahjanto said, adding that the plane wreckage is located in the depth of 23 meters.

The Boeing 737-500, flying from Jakarta to Pontianak in West Kalimantan, on Saturday crashed on the waters between the islands of Laki and Lancang, known as the Thousand Islands chain in the northern part of capital Jakarta.

The airliner was carrying 62 people when it disappeared from radar screens four minutes into its journey to Pontianak.

In October 2018, all the 189 people aboard were killed after a Boeing 737 Max plane of Indonesia's Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from the capital.

In Dec. 2014, an AirAsia plane crashed into the sea during its flight from Surabaya in East Java province to Singapore, killing all the 162 people aboard.