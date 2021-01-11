Beijing tightens taxi, ride-hailing rules for COVID-19 control

Beijing has tightened rules for the city's taxi and ride-hailing services after a new asymptomatic COVID-19 case was reported Saturday involving a driver on a ride-hailing platform.

The driver lives in Shunyi District, which saw a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases. He had recently contacted with 144 passengers, all of whom have been notified, according to Zhi Xianwei, deputy head of the district.

Following the case, Beijing requires passengers of taxi and ride-hailing platforms to register their health status through a phone app when using the services. Drivers can deny services to passengers who refuse to register, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

The commission has also suspended the taxi and ride-hailing services of drivers living in Shunyi District. Ride-hailing platforms are required to avoid orders from or to the district.