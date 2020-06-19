China suspends pork imports from coronavirus-hit German firm

China's customs said on Thursday that the country has suspended pork imports from a German company, where more than 600 workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The suspension, which started Wednesday, blocks imported products from the slaughterhouses, cutting plants and cold stores of the Toennies Group, the General Administration of Customs said.

The Toennies Group, a leading name in Germany's meat industry, said on Wednesday local time that at least 657 employees at its meatpacking plant had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of this week.