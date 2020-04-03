COVID-19: U.S. unemployment hits new high, more states issue stay-at-home orders

A resident wearing mask is seen in a metro station in Washington D.C., the United States, March 31, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

The U.S. economy continues to be battered as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages much of the country. Global cases surpassed one million.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported 6.6 million unemployment claims, doubling the previous week's 3.3 million, setting a new record.

Economists worry the claims could reach 20 million before the end of April.

Many states in the U.S. are struggling.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a stay-at-home order for the state, only after recently learning the coronavirus could be spread asymptotically.

As of Thursday, 5,300 cases have been confirmed in the state, with 163 deaths reported.

Nearly 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., have issued stay-at-home orders.

The Trump administration is formalizing guidelines that would further recommend more Americans wear face coverings when leaving home, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, the Associated Press reports. But the guidelines would be for mostly hard-hit communities.

The administration says it will expand the use of the Defense Production Act to assist manufacturers in securing supplies to make ventilators, according to UPI. President Trump said he directed the Department of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security to help manufacturers, including General Electric, Hill Rom, ResMed, Vyaire Medical and other companies.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the White House announced Trump was tested again for COVID-19, using a new rapid test, which came back negative.