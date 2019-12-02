Chinese doctors race against death to save high-risk pregnant Sudanese woman's life

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2019, in Abu Osher, Sudan, shows doctors of the 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan racing against death to save the life of a pregnant Sudanese woman under critical situation. (The 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan via Xinhua)

Doctors of the 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan, in coordination with other Chinese medical personnel, have recently won a race against death by saving the life of a pregnant Sudanese woman under critical situation.

On the evening of Nov. 28, a 32-year-old high-risk pregnant woman, was admitted to Abu Osher Hospital in Sudan.

Qiu Yanling, deputy leader of the Chinese medical team, along with three doctors, found that the patient needed an emergency surgery.

Preparing for the operation in a short time, the doctors opened the woman's abdominal cavity but found that the situation was even more serious and complicated than expected and the baby was dead.

Under coordination of Guo Yadong, leader of the Chinese medical team, Chinese doctors from Omdurman Friendship Hospital of Sudan were deployed to help to finish the surgery.

After more six hours, the woman's life was saved.

"Your work symbolizes peace and love. The solidarity and cooperation of our Chinese brothers teach us a new lesson," the president of Abu Osher Hospital wrote in a letter of thanks.