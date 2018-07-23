LINE

China gives update on vaccine scandal investigation

The National Drug Administration of China (CNDA) on Sunday provided an update on the investigation in the case of Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences, saying the company has been urged to stop production. 

Authorities have launched a full investigation in this case, said Xu Jinghe, Deputy Commissioner of the CNDA. 

According to the investigation, the company counterfeited the vaccine’s production data and changed the parameters for equipment and processing the vaccine, an act that violates good pharmaceutical manufacturing practices, said Xu.

China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has issued an announcement asking Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences, China’s second-biggest rabies vaccine maker, to terminate the production of its Vero-cell rabies vaccines.

The announcement came after authorities carried out a snap inspection and found the company forging production data and violating the country’s drug production quality management protocols.

CFDA has asked the provincial food and drug administration of Jilin, where the company bases, to revoke Changchun Changsheng’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate, an international recognized license for drug production.

　　

