Baima Festival celebrated in north China's Inner Mongolia (1/4)

Herdsmen ride horses during a competition celebrating Baima Festival held in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 21, 2018. The two-day event is a mass traditional Mongolian festival mainly filled with sports events. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Herdsmen take part in a wrestling celebrating Baima Festival held in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 22, 2018. The two-day event is a mass traditional Mongolian festival mainly filled with sports events. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A woman takes part in an archery contest during Baima Festival held in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 21, 2018. The two-day event is a mass traditional Mongolian festival mainly filled with sports events. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)