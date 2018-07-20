Retired teachers enlisted to boost rural education

A plan jointly formulated by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance recently is recruiting elite retired teachers to teach in rural schools in an effort to boost education in the country's underdeveloped areas.

The plan aims to enlist 10,000 retired teachers to teach in primary and junior middle schools in underdeveloped areas including impoverished areas, border areas and old revolutionary areas from 2018 to 2020.

The teachers should be aged under 65 and hold intermediate or advanced teacher's qualifications.

The teachings can be carried out in the forms of giving classroom lesson, as well as listening to and evaluating lesson, giving open lecture or holding workshop.

The cost will be covered jointly by central finance and local finance with a standard of 20,000 yuan ($2,952) per person per year.