Innovative tech holds key to brain rehab

Brain-computer interface, an innovative technology frontier that establishes a direct link between the human brain and external devices, has great potential to revolutionize the treatment of mental health conditions with minimal side effects, according to a deputy to China's top legislature.

Yao Dezhong, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress and a professor at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Chengdu, Sichuan province, said that the technology, which can analyze neural patterns in depression and anxiety, among other conditions, is capable of offering new pathways for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

The technology has been proposed as a potential therapeutic tool for patients of Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects memory, thinking and behavior, and is expected to benefit more people in the future.

Yao, who is also dean of Sichuan Institute for Brain Science and Brain-Inspired Intelligence, noted that one-third of patients with mental health issues do not respond to medication, and brain-computer interface could offer alternative treatment pathways in such cases.

There are close to 86 billion nerve cells, or neurons, in the human brain that form a complex network for sending and receiving signals. Mental health depends on the proper functioning of these neural networks.

"When we sleep, low-frequency signals dominate the brain. When we are working, high-frequency signals act. If we cannot fall asleep, the problem likely lies in an abnormal brain frequency," Yao said, adding that brain-computer interface can help readjust these neural signals to strike a balance between a person's relaxed and excited state of mind.

The technology can also help detect specific neural patterns associated with depression or anxiety and provide immediate feedback to regulate those patterns, he said, noting that any proposed therapy should be based on the precise and dynamic detection of brain signals to determine which areas of the brain are affected and to what degree.

Proposed in 1973 and developed in the years that followed, brain-computer interface represents a major advancement in neurology. It works by recording the brain's electrical activity, translating those signals into commands, and using those commands to control something.

Yao said the technology is currently widely used in treating motor impairments resulting from spinal cord injuries, stroke and neurodegenerative diseases, while its application potential for mental disorders remains at a nascent research stage.

The primary challenge in case of noninvasive brain-computer interface lies in finding the affected areas of the brain and using convenient electrodes, he said. "Some electrodes require a messy gel, while dry ones can cause discomfort when pressed against the scalp. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop electrodes that are both easy to use and capable of transmitting electrical signals," he added.

The noninvasive technology, however, has some key advantages. It is safer and costs much less than an invasive procedure, and there are few known side effects, Yao said.

Brain-computer interface products that already exist in the market are priced at less than 2,000 yuan ($290), making these affordable for household use.

A third-generation noninvasive sleep-aid device, jointly developed by Yao's institute and Sichuan Jinhong Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Co, is expected to be officially launched in the first half of this year. The device consists of wearable intelligent hardware and a mobile app, allowing users to monitor and manage their sleep.

This year, brain-computer interface has been included for the first time in China's Government Work Report, alongside other frontier technologies such as future energy, quantum technology and embodied intelligence, as a key future industry to be fostered.

The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) has listed it as a project for cultivating new industries and new growth areas, while brain science and brain-like intelligence research have been incorporated into national projects for meeting sci-tech challenges.

The focus remains on improving lives, Yao said. "Given China's large population and the high prevalence of mental health conditions, the technology is likely to become essential," he added.

Huang Li, an NPC deputy and chairman of Wuhan Neuracom Technology Development Co in Hubei province, said the company's ultra-high-density microelectrode array is capable of reading signals from each neuron. It can not only accurately decode brain signals, but also encode feedback to the brain using micro-currents. "For Alzheimer's disease, such high-precision neuromodulation is expected to enable intervention at an early stage of cognitive decline," he said.

By targeting and regulating neural networks through brain-computer interface, brand-new physical treatment options can be provided for patients who have developed resistance to medication, Huang said.

Li Longti, also an NPC deputy and vice-president of Taihe Hospital in Hubei's Shiyan, said the hospital has used the technology to treat hemiplegia after stroke, paraplegia due to spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease and sleep disorders, among others.

Brain-computer interface is a safe, convenient, repeatable and widely applicable technology, Li said, suggesting its inclusion in medical insurance and critical illness assistance programs to establish public welfare support and tiered pricing.