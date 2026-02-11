China's digital services exports soar as tech firms expand overseas

China's digital services exports surged in 2025, with trade in telecommunications, computer, and information services exceeding 800 billion yuan (about $116 billion), according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Major Chinese tech firms have accelerated overseas expansion in live-streaming, e-commerce and artificial intelligence.

Bloomberg's calculations indicate that China's digital trade surplus, encompassing telecom operations and cloud computing, more than doubled in 2025 to approximately $33 billion.

These services, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings, expanded by nearly 30 percent in 2025, according to Bloomberg.

Major platforms including Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance have increased their global footprint, rolling out digital services to users across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

Chinese cloud providers have expanded their overseas infrastructure to support applications ranging from online conferencing to gaming and AI services.

ByteDance has disclosed plans to build a large-scale AI data center in Brazil as part of its expansion in South America, according to company information.

Chen Jianwei, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics' Academy of China Open Economy Studies, told China Daily: "The sharp narrowing of the services trade deficit signals an optimization of the current account structure and suggests that services trade is gradually becoming a new engine supporting China's trade balance."

He noted that rising trade in telecommunications, computer, and information services reflects China's shift toward a more competitive position in the global digital value chain.