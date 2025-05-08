LINE

Beijing to host world humanoid robot games

Beijing will host a world humanoid robot games event in the National Stadium and National Speed Skating Oval between Aug 15 and 17, aiming to strengthen global cooperation in the robotics field, according to a senior official in Beijing.

The games will feature 19 competitions, including floor exercises, football, and dance, said Jiang Guangzhi, director of the Beijing Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Jiang, each robot should be independent without subunits or marks in the game field. Robots should be self-powered without using any hazardous energy sources. During the competitions, each participating team must provide its own internet connection.

"There are many challenges for robot technology innovation, product upgrades, and applications," Jiang said. "It is imperative to strengthen global exchanges and cooperation and enhance interaction and collaboration among research, industry, and end-users. That's why we held the world humanoid robot half-marathon and will hold the 2025 world humanoid robot games," he said.

Jiang added that Beijing will also host the World Robot Conference between Aug 8 and 12. About 200 companies will participate and show off their latest achievements.

