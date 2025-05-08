China debuts next-gen air-supported grain storage warehouses

China recently deployed its first five 9,000-ton air-supported membrane grain warehouses at the Sinograin Changsha, marking the application of the country's fourth-generation grain storage technology. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The white, dome-shaped warehouses were constructed in approximately 20 minutes using compressed air. Grain is transported via an elevator tower to the roof inlet and evenly distributed inside. Each warehouse measures 24 meters in diameter and 33 meters in height, with a single unit capable of storing enough grain to feed 23 million people for one day.

According to Jin Feng, manager of the project, the airtightness of these structures exceeds national high-standard requirements by six times, while their thermal insulation is three times more effective than traditional warehouses. They integrate nitrogen injection technology to create a low-oxygen environment, preventing pests and preserving grain quality.

The multi-layered design includes an outer membrane, a reinforced concrete support layer, and a polyurethane insulation layer.

Scheduled for completion by late this year, the warehouses will be operational by February 2026. Sensors installed inside will enable real-time temperature monitoring to ensure optimal storage conditions.