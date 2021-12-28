China receives data from newly launched resource satellite

The China Remote Sensing Satellite Ground Station has successfully received the first data transmitted from the newly launched resource satellite ZY-1 02E, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said Monday.

The ground station in Beijing's Miyun District tracked and received the downlink data from the 5-meter optical satellite in two receiving tasks that lasted about nine minutes and five minutes, respectively. A total of 159 GB data was received under normal operational conditions, said the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the CAS.

The resource satellite was launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi on Sunday. It will form a network jointly with another resource satellite, ZY-1 02D, which was launched on Sept. 12, 2019, to serve sectors such as disaster reduction, environmental protection, housing development and transportation.