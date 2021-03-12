China slams U.S.'s 5G license limits on Huawei's suppliers

The Chinese Foreign Ministry slammed the Unites States' decision to impose new restrictions on some suppliers working with China's Huawei, prohibiting them from exporting items for use in or with 5G devices.

The U.S. behavior not only damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, but also harms the U.S. and the business environment in the country, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the ministry said on Friday.

"It has been proven, time and time again, that the U.S. is a country that's unreliable and untrustworthy," Zhao said.

He urged the U.S. to stop the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies immediately and work harder on scientific and technological exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between both countries.