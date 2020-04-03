FAST telescope identifies 114 new pulsars

China's 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope is in Pingtang county, Southwest China's Guizhou province. (Photo by Dai Chuanfu/chinadaily.com.cn)

China's Aperture Spherical Telescope, known as FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, has identified 114 new pulsars since its trial operation began in September 2016, according to the FAST Operation and Development Center of the National Astronomical Observatories of China.

FAST has carried out nearly 1,000 hours of observation from Jan 1 to March 23, and operated normally during the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Located in Pingtang county, Southwest China's Guizhou province, the 500-meter radio telescope passed national evaluation on Jan 11 and officially began operation.