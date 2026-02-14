Galas embracing tech prowess and rich cultures

The China Media Group wraps up the fourth rehearsal of its highly anticipated 2026 Spring Festival Gala on Feb 8. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

As the Year of the Horse approaches, a vibrant showcase of Chinese culture is in the offing. In recent years, Chinese festivals have been marked by cultural heritage galas, sparking growing interest among young people to engage in and promote the traditional arts.

In doing so, young practitioners have made innovations to the content of cultural events, making them resonate better with the times and earn greater public appreciation.

Technological innovation and context from everyday life have given birth to more contemporary forms of Chinese culture, reaching a wider, and often younger, audience.

Technological tools such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and digital twins have evolved to become essential vehicles for revitalizing traditional cultural heritage and innovating the presentation of intangible cultural heritage.

These technologies enable the creation of virtual environments, the generation of digital content, and the development of new artistic vocabularies.

For instance, the 2023 Henan TV Spring Festival Gala employed digital technology to recreate the mythical scene of the giant Pangu creating heaven and earth. This ancient myth, which explores Chinese imagination on the origins of the universe, was once confined to abstract dance performances.

Moreover, bringing culture back to real-life contexts has facilitated mass participation and large-scale emotional resonance, thereby attracting wider audiences.

When traditional Spring Festival customs transition from abstract, ritualistic expressions to the living contexts from which they originated — reconnecting people with the emotional roots of their ancestors — young people naturally become more engaged.

From wearing the hanfu and the rise in crafting intangible cultural heritage items to the viral reimagining of classical dances and adapted folk music, young designers, dancers, and online content creators are reinterpreting cultural classics through a contemporary lens using digital tools.

This movement is making guochao, or China-chic, a leading force in cultural promotion.

Intangible cultural heritage originates from distant times and places, and the key to revitalizing it lies in identifying points of convergence with contemporary life. Cultures with profound historical depth can resonate powerfully and experience a vibrant revival when they address certain modern needs and renew their relevance.

This approach allows for the reinterpretation of intangible cultural heritage. For example, many traditional crafts demand meticulous, immersive workmanship — a process that can help alleviate stress and anxiety in a fast-paced environment.

A prime example is dough sculpting, which involves shaping dough mixed with plant pigments into imaginative forms. Even simple adaptations of this craft can shift attention from fragmented video consumption to an immersive, focused activity.

Similarly, embroidery and Cloisonné enamel are now accessible through do-it-yourself kits. Traditional techniques such as mortise and tenon joinery have also gained public attention in forms reminiscent of assembling Lego bricks. Through these hands-on experiences, participants not only engage with the essence of Chinese craftsmanship but also find aesthetic satisfaction and emotional release.

This kind of participation allows Chinese culture to maintain its vitality across generations, transforming intangible cultural heritage from something preserved by a few inheritors into a treasure shared by society as a whole.

The fusion of technology and real-life context unleashes remarkable vitality. The Fantasy Market of Intangible Heritage in Yuntai Mountain was an innovative example. In this digital content of Henan TV's Spring Festival Gala last year, online influencer Li Ziqi guided viewers through an enchanting bazaar where inheritors of intangible cultural heritage stepped into their own stalls to showcase the allure of their techniques and crafts. From dough sculpting to fish lanterns and traditional cuisines, almost everything was drawn from daily life.

Although part of a provincial Spring Festival gala, this fantasy market brought together dozens of intangible cultural heritage items from across the country. Its innovation lies in using technology to seamlessly integrate diverse elements into a single, immersive experience. This approach provides a vibrant showcase of the rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage.

The integration of culture and technology is reshaping audiences' expectations for holiday galas. People increasingly seek content that combines cultural depth, visual splendor and emotional resonance.

Galas can respond by exploring the essence of traditional festivals, historical narratives, and folk rituals, using artistic and technological means to effectively tell China's stories. Through their engagement and feedback, audiences are prompting galas to return to content that is culturally rich, refined, and time-honored.

When technology serves cultural expression and tradition is presented in youthful and internationally resonant forms, Chinese culture gains a timeless vitality. Led by the China Media Group's Spring Festival Gala, galas are charging forward in the Year of the Horse.

AR-powered virtual steeds and digital avatars perform classic roles, seamlessly integrating intangible cultural heritage patterns, classical architecture, and folk symbols into the shows. The intricate details of embroidery stitches, woodcarving textures and opera masks are going to be revealed in stunning 8K ultra-high definition.

The author is an associate professor at the School of Journalism and Communication, Henan University, and has contributed to Henan TV's Spring Festival Gala.