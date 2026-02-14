LINE

Chinese leaders extend Spring Festival greetings to retired senior officials

President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders have visited or entrusted others to visit retired senior officials to extend greetings ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 17 this year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other leaders wished the retired senior officials a happy Spring Festival, good health and longevity.

The retired senior officials voiced wholehearted support for Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and spoke highly of the remarkable achievements made by the Party and the country over the past year.

They expressed the hope that the Party, the military and people of all ethnic groups will unite even more closely around the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core, and strive for a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030). 

