UN Security Council urges ceasing hostilities in South Sudan

The UN Security Council on Friday called on all parties to de-escalate and immediately cease renewed hostilities in South Sudan and to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed grave concern at escalating violence in the states of Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria and throughout the country, emphasizing that under international law, individuals who order the commission of war crimes may be held accountable.

They expressed their full support for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and stressed that continued constructive cooperation between the host government and UNMISS is essential to sustaining peace and stability, facilitating safe and timely humanitarian access and ensuring the protection of civilians.

While reaffirming their commitment to supporting South Sudan's peace process and working in partnership with the transitional government to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, the members of the council called on South Sudanese leaders to engage in genuine inter-party dialogue about potential changes to the 2018 peace agreement, through an inclusive and transparent process.

They also reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of South Sudan.