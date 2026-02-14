LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

UN Security Council urges ceasing hostilities in South Sudan

2026-02-14 08:56:18Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

The UN Security Council on Friday called on all parties to de-escalate and immediately cease renewed hostilities in South Sudan and to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed grave concern at escalating violence in the states of Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria and throughout the country, emphasizing that under international law, individuals who order the commission of war crimes may be held accountable.

They expressed their full support for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and stressed that continued constructive cooperation between the host government and UNMISS is essential to sustaining peace and stability, facilitating safe and timely humanitarian access and ensuring the protection of civilians.

While reaffirming their commitment to supporting South Sudan's peace process and working in partnership with the transitional government to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, the members of the council called on South Sudanese leaders to engage in genuine inter-party dialogue about potential changes to the 2018 peace agreement, through an inclusive and transparent process.

They also reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of South Sudan. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]