LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Georgia deports record number of illegal migrants in past year: PM

2026-02-14 08:56:19Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

Georgia's migration authorities deported more illegal migrants over the past year than in the previous decade combined, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Friday in a video address.

Kobakhidze said that the number of illegal migrants currently in the country exceeds 20,000, noting that intensified efforts by the Migration Department would enable authorities to fully address the issue in the coming years.

He also announced that new legislative restrictions regulating the employment of foreign nationals will take effect on March 1.

In December, the prime minister said 1,131 illegal migrants had been expelled in 2025, pledging to expel at least 3,500 more in 2026. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]