Georgia deports record number of illegal migrants in past year: PM

Georgia's migration authorities deported more illegal migrants over the past year than in the previous decade combined, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Friday in a video address.

Kobakhidze said that the number of illegal migrants currently in the country exceeds 20,000, noting that intensified efforts by the Migration Department would enable authorities to fully address the issue in the coming years.

He also announced that new legislative restrictions regulating the employment of foreign nationals will take effect on March 1.

In December, the prime minister said 1,131 illegal migrants had been expelled in 2025, pledging to expel at least 3,500 more in 2026.