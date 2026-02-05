Xi calls on China, Russia to grow ties, work for global strategic stability

China and Russia should increase high-level exchanges and strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Xi extended New Year greetings to Putin and the Russian people, stating that Wednesday coincided with the Beginning of Spring on the Chinese lunar calendar, which represents a new start. On the auspicious day, Xi expressed his readiness to work with Putin to chart a new blueprint for bilateral ties.

Putin wished Xi and the Chinese people a happy Spring Festival, vibrant energy and immediate success in all endeavors.

Noting that their two meetings last year steered China-Russia relations into a new phase of development, Xi said the two countries commemorated the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, sustained robust bilateral economic and trade exchanges, elevated people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, and remained committed to building a more just and equitable global governance system.

Highlighting that this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, Xi emphasized that the country will be more proactive in expanding its high-level opening up and will share new development opportunities with countries around the world, including Russia.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination, the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and the beginning of the China-Russia Years of Education, he said.

Xi said the two countries should ensure that bilateral relations continue to develop along the right track through deeper strategic coordination and more proactive assumption of responsibilities of major countries.

China and Russia should work together to maintain global strategic stability as the international situation has become increasingly turbulent since the beginning of the year, Xi said.

As responsible major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Russia have the obligation to encourage the international community to uphold fairness and justice, firmly safeguard the victorious outcomes of World War II, and resolutely defend the UN-centered international system and the basic norms of international law, he added.

Expressing full confidence in Russia-China relations, Putin said that both sides should continue to support each other steadfastly in safeguarding their national sovereignty and security, and in achieving economic and social development and prosperity. They should also promote education and cultural exchanges to benefit the two peoples, he added.

Facing a complex and ever-changing international situation, Russia is willing to continue strengthening strategic coordination with China on multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, thereby injecting positive energy into international affairs.

Russia will actively support China's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, he said.

The two heads of state also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern.