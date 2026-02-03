LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Former Chilean president to run for next UN secretary-general

2026-02-03 08:42:44Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has been recommended as a candidate for the next UN secretary-general, said the spokeswoman for the president of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Bachelet's candidacy was recommended by her country, Chile, as well as Brazil and Mexico, said La Neice Collins, the spokeswoman.

The other candidate so far for the top UN job is Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The term for the next UN secretary-general starts on Jan. 1, 2027. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]