Former Chilean president to run for next UN secretary-general

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has been recommended as a candidate for the next UN secretary-general, said the spokeswoman for the president of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Bachelet's candidacy was recommended by her country, Chile, as well as Brazil and Mexico, said La Neice Collins, the spokeswoman.

The other candidate so far for the top UN job is Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The term for the next UN secretary-general starts on Jan. 1, 2027.