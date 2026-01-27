Symposium on upholding executive-led governance in SARs held in Beijing

A symposium on upholding and improving executive-led governance in the Special Administrative Regions (SARs) was held in Beijing on Monday, bringing together officials from relevant central authorities, as well as experts and representatives from the mainland, the Hong Kong SAR and the Macao SAR.

Addressing the symposium, Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said the executive-led system, enshrined in the Basic Laws of the Hong Kong and Macao SARs, is a key institutional safeguard for the full and faithful implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy. The successful practice of the system in both SARs has demonstrated its vitality and strengths.

He emphasized that upholding and improving executive-led governance requires the chief executives and SAR governments to strengthen their sense of responsibility and fulfill their primary governance duty.

Legislative and judicial bodies should actively support and collaborate with the governments to build strong governance synergy, while broad participation and support from all sectors of society are needed to foster a favorable environment, he said.

The new-term legislatures should perform their duties faithfully and fully support the chief executives and SAR governments in governing in accordance with the law and building better Hong Kong and Macao, Xia said.

Participants at the symposium agreed that upholding and improving executive-led governance is of great significance for implementing the "one country, two systems" policy and maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao.

They called on the SARs to more consciously and thoroughly implement executive-led governance to ensure the steady and sustained progress of the practice of "one country, two systems."

Sub-venues were set up in Hong Kong and Macao. Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee, Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, and heads of central government institutions in the SARs attended the symposium via video links.