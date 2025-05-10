Sino-Russian coordination emphasized

President Xi Jinping said China and Russia should maintain strategic resolve and coordination as the world is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation.

Xi made the remarks on Thursday during a chat over tea with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

He said that as long as China and Russia maintain strategic resolve and adhere to strategic coordination, no force can prevent the two countries from achieving their respective development and rejuvenation, no force can shake the strong foundation of long-standing friendship between the two peoples, and no force can halt the prevailing trend of a multipolar world and economic globalization.

Xi said he is willing to maintain close communication with Putin to steer China-Russia relations, and make a positive contribution to promoting global governance.

Putin said that Russia and China have always stood together and supported each other, and the friendship between the two countries is unbreakable.

He expressed his readiness to maintain close strategic communication with Xi to provide strategic guidance for the development of Russia-China relations, jointly address the challenges of the complex international situation, deepen comprehensive strategic coordination, safeguard the two countries' common interests, and advocate together for a more just and democratic multipolar world.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

Xi said China welcomes all efforts that are conducive to peace and looks forward to reaching through dialogue a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement that is acceptable to all parties involved in the Ukraine crisis.

China has advocated and is committed to a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, he said.

China believes that the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and the root causes of the crisis must be addressed, he added.

Putin said he highly appreciates China's objective and impartial stance on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, adding that Russia is willing to start peace talks without preconditions and hopes to achieve a fair and lasting peace agreement.