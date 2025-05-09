China, Russia express concerns over attempts to subvert post-war int'l order

China and Russia expressed concerns here Thursday over attempts to subvert the post-war international order.

The concerns were voiced in a bilateral joint statement on further deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era released on Thursday.

The two sides pointed out that they are concerned that in pursuit of hegemonic interests, certain countries and their allies are attempting to distort the outcomes of the victory of World War II, subvert the principles of the post-war international order, and weaken the core role of the United Nations in maintaining global peace and security.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to abiding by international law, resisting any attempt to distort the basic principles of international law.

In the statement, the two sides noted that it's the major trend of the times to build the order for a fairer and sustainable multipolar world.

Certain countries are indulging in hegemonism and neo-colonialism, wantonly implementing aggressive policies, restricting the sovereignty of other countries and suppressing the economic, technological development of other countries in order to secure their own privileges, the statement pointed out, stressing that this goes against the trend of world multipolarization and democratization of international relations.

As independent forces in the process of building a multipolar world, the two sides pledged in the statement to fully tap the potential of bilateral relations, uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and push the realization of an equal and orderly multipolar world as well as the democratization of international relations.

Both sides vowed to support engaging in extensive and equal dialogues on the basis of protecting the diversity of civilizations and achieving a balance of strength and interests among countries, exploring ways to make the international landscape more adaptable to the process of world multipolarization in the 21st century.

They emphasized that China's proposal to build a community with a shared future for mankind and a series of global initiatives are of great positive significance. The destinies of the people of all countries are intertwined, and no country should seek its own security at the expense of other's.

The two sides believed that bypassing the UN Security Council to implement unilateral coercive measures, including economic sanctions, violates international law such as the UN Charter and harms international security interests.

They firmly opposed unilateral coercive measures that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, and condemned the use of intimidation, restrictions and coercion to exert pressure on other countries.