LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China urges peace talks in India-Pakistan tensions

2025-05-08 08:52:30chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China is closely following updates on tensions between India and Pakistan, and will continue to play a constructive role in easing the tensions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

China stays committed to promoting peace talks and maintaining regional peace and stability, Lin said at a regular news conference.

"We also noted that both India and Pakistan have said they don't hope to see an escalation of the situation," Lin said. "We hope both sides will remain calm, exercise restraint, and work in the same direction to handle their differences properly through dialogue and consultation."

Lin also urged Chinese citizens and institutions to enhance their awareness and avoid going to regions involved in the conflict.

He advised them to contact Chinese diplomatic missions to seek help if they encounter any emergency.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]