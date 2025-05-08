China urges peace talks in India-Pakistan tensions

China is closely following updates on tensions between India and Pakistan, and will continue to play a constructive role in easing the tensions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

China stays committed to promoting peace talks and maintaining regional peace and stability, Lin said at a regular news conference.

"We also noted that both India and Pakistan have said they don't hope to see an escalation of the situation," Lin said. "We hope both sides will remain calm, exercise restraint, and work in the same direction to handle their differences properly through dialogue and consultation."

Lin also urged Chinese citizens and institutions to enhance their awareness and avoid going to regions involved in the conflict.

He advised them to contact Chinese diplomatic missions to seek help if they encounter any emergency.