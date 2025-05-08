Xi says to have in-depth communication with Putin on ties, major international and regional issues of common concern

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that he will have in-depth communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral relations, practical cooperation as well as major international and regional issues of common concern during his state visit to Russia.

In his written statement upon his arrival in Moscow, Xi said his communication with Putin will inject strong impetus into the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Noting that he will attend Russia's May 9th Victory Day celebrations again after a decade, Xi said he looks forward to working with leaders of other countries and the Russian people to deeply commemorate the martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, jointly promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and send out a strong voice of the times to safeguard international fairness and justice.