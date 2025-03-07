LINE

Xi extends greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings when attending a joint group meeting at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body. 

