China denies leveraging EU-U.S. divide

Lu Shaye

With some media and observers alleging that China is using the widening US-European Union divergence to draw Europe to its side, Lu Shaye, special representative of the Chinese government on European affairs, said that China "does not need to do so," and China's foreign policy is to make friends with all.

Lu, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former Chinese ambassador to France, made the comments in an interview on the sidelines of the annual two sessions.

Talking about the countermeasures the Chinese government took this week against Washington's tariff levy policy of "pressuring, coercion and even blackmail" against China, he said, "I am very much supportive" of the countermeasures.

The seasoned diplomat observed that the US is adopting assertive and bullying policies toward Europe, and urged them to have an understanding of the Chinese government's foreign policy.

He said, "Given the way (the US) is treating its allies, I would feel a little bit disappointed and betrayed, if I were in their shoes."

He urged friends in Europe to find the difference between the policies of Washington and the Chinese government toward them. "Then there will be a sharp contrast that highlights peace, friendship, goodwill and a win-win situation of China's foreign policy", which is "more visionary, more just and more reasonable", he added.

The independent, peaceful and mutually beneficial foreign policy that China is practicing "has enabled us to make more and more friends on the international stage", he said. "China has always been right there, hasn't it?"

Some people have said that the way Washington has been treating the EU recently represents "an opportunity for China-Europe relations". According to Lu, such statements sound "as if China is trying to take advantage of others' misfortunes or something".

"With or without such a current US policy toward Europe, China's Europe policy is to advocate peace, friendship, cooperation and a win-win situation, and we have never changed," he said, adding that China is not going to alienate other countries.

"I hope that our friends in Europe can be somewhat inspired by the current situation and can reflect on some of their past policies toward China, or at least can adopt a more positive policy toward China."

When asked whether it is possible for Beijing and Brussels to carry forward good policies such as resuming the EU's frozen ratification of China-EU Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, Lu said Europe should reflect on whether its past policies toward China were reasonable, correct and feasible, and on this basis, "all issues between China and Europe can be discussed."

"It's better to talk than not to talk, and there is always a chance to solve problems when you talk. But if you don't talk, you don't have a chance to solve them."

He said Europe should break away from "value-oriented diplomacy" and return to pragmatic cooperation, as China-Europe cooperation will do more good to Europe, which is facing economic difficulties.

The two sides can strengthen economic and trade cooperation and expand cooperation space in emerging areas, such as green economy and digital economy, he said.

Referring to China's easing of visa policies last year for foreign visitors to China, Lu noted that the number of French visitors arriving in China has doubled.

"This allows foreigners to learn about China more, and this exposes Chinese people to more foreigners, which is also an important step for our country to further expand its opening-up.

"We will do whatever is conducive to expanding opening-up. So we ask our foreign friends to rest assured that China's door will open wider and wider."

When asked about the Ukraine crisis, the envoy said the Chinese government has consistently advocated for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Regarding some countries' proposal of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, Lu said, "Peacekeeping operations should be decided by the United Nations, not by a backroom deal settled by certain countries."

"We should respect the status of the UN, and China upholds the idea that we should firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, and we should not kick the UN out of the way."