Think tank hosts talks on two sessions

U.S. experts gathered at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, or CSIS, on Monday to discuss China's ongoing two sessions. Hosted by CSIS Vice-President of Communications Alex Kisling, the briefing featured insights from the participants on the potential priorities and global implications of the political event in China.

The two sessions, the annual gatherings of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, serve as a critical platform for China's leadership to outline its agenda. The meetings offer a window into Beijing's strategies amid domestic challenges and international tensions.

Scott Kennedy, CSIS senior adviser and trustee chair in Chinese business and economics, said that economic recovery would dominate the two sessions' agenda.

Kennedy mentioned a stimulus push from the Chinese government last September and China's low consumption rate compared to advanced economies as a key challenge.

"There have been some shoots of growth, increase in domestic travel, some areas of consumption, some private investment," Kennedy said.

Kennedy suggested that boosting demand through a stronger social safety net is essential to reduce precautionary savings and spur sustainable growth.

While economic matters lead the agenda, security and foreign policy provide a crucial backdrop, according to Brian Hart, deputy director and fellow with the CSIS China Power Project. Beyond the main sessions, Hart highlighted Foreign Minister Wang Yi's news conference as critical for gauging China's foreign policy stance, particularly on U.S.-China tensions and trade disputes.

Ilaria Mazzocco, deputy director and senior fellow with the CSIS trustee chair in Chinese business and economics, talked mainly about China's climate and technology goals. "The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) is going to start next year, and that's the time frame in which China has indicated that carbon emissions would start to decline," Mazzocco said, stressing the plan's role in shaping coal consumption trends.

On technology, Mazzocco pointed to China's confidence in artificial intelligence, bolstered by the success of DeepSeek. "The Chinese leadership is going to go into these meetings with pretty strong confidence in its AI position thanks to DeepSeek's success," she said. She anticipated a continued push for AI and high-end technology to boost productivity, alongside trade-in programs to stimulate sectors like automotive.

The experts also discussed China's posture toward the U.S., especially with new tariffs. Kennedy said China has made technological strides.

The experts said China actively promotes international cooperation, particularly within multilateral trade and global governance institutions. Kennedy said that China is committed to addressing global challenges through platforms such as the World Trade Organization, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization.

"China believes that the world should use the WTO, the UN system, the WHO, Paris, et cetera, to address and manage global challenges," Kennedy said.