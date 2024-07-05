Nepal ready to foster closer ties with China: Envoy

The enduring relationship between China and Nepal is becoming more dynamic and vibrant over the years and the collaboration between the two opens broader opportunities for both to prosper together, says Nepal's Ambassador to China, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha.

The friendship between China and Nepal has withstood the test of time and will continue to thrive like never before, as they get ready to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, said Shrestha.

"China and Nepal have maintained multifaceted relations based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, established 70 years ago. Both nations have consistently affirmed their commitment to respecting each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while remaining sensitive to each other's concerns and interests," he said.

The ambassador reiterated Nepal's commitment to the one-China principle, acknowledging that matters concerning Xizang and Taiwan are internal affairs of China. "We have assured that we won't allow any anti-China activities on our soil," he affirmed.

From March 25 to April 1, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Nepal, visited China. During this visit, the two sides agreed to intensify political support, promote the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and enhance people-to-people connectivity.

"This visit marks another milestone in our bilateral relationship, showcasing tangible and fruitful results for our peoples," the envoy said. Following the visit, China and Nepal reopened their traditional border trade points on May 25 in Southwest China's Xizang autonomous region.

Largest trading partner

The region's exports and imports to and from Nepal, its largest trading partner, totaled approximately $389.5 million, up 77.2 percent year-on-year in 2023, according to the customs bureau in Lhasa, the regional capital.

In recent years, China and Nepal have enhanced collaborations across various fields, including science, technology, education, tourism, health and think tanks, with the Belt and Road Initiative central to promoting connectivity on all fronts.

"The BRI serves as an important platform for all countries involved to strengthen trade and commercial exchange and facilitate technology transfer, which is a high priority for Nepal," the envoy said.

He highlighted that the BRI has transformed Nepal from a landlocked to a land-linked nation, attracting investments in roads, railways, aviation, and communications within the framework of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network.

"The China-Nepal railway project carries huge expectations of the two peoples. I believe it will help bring excellent Nepali goods such as cashmere fabrics, wood products, handicrafts, and organic alpine agricultural products to China while transferring China's technological development to Nepal upon its completion," he said.

The envoy arrived in China in 2022 and has worked as Nepal's ambassador since then. As part of his job, he has traveled to many places in China and witnessed the development over recent years.

"China has had unparalleled success in the past 75 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. The achievement that stands out in my mind is the ending of absolute poverty, which sets a historic example for the whole of humanity.

"Investments were made in rural infrastructure from roads and irrigation systems to the disaster control mechanism, coupled with effective institutions that function well," he said, adding that these contributed to lifting nearly 800 million people out of poverty.

This year, the ambassador attended the opening meeting of China's two sessions and he has seen fresh impetus in the country's development blueprint.

"China now leads the information and technology revolution. Recently, the government has declared to boost growth by introducing new quality productive forces with technology at its core. China, as a front-runner in the production of EVs and solar panels, has fulfilled its commitment to green development. Such practices will also help save the world from climate change and other disasters, as well as maintain intergenerational equity," he said.

China's proposals for the Global Development Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative perfectly align with and supplement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the envoy said. "China vows to keep development at the center. It is of the view that development brings security and stability.

"It is dedicated to helping countries across the globe, promoting global growth and providing vital public goods," he said.