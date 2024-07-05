Core role of UN in intl affairs emphasized

China will always follow true multilateralism and support the United Nations in playing a core role in international affairs, no matter how the international situation may change, President Xi Jinping said when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Xi said that changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world, and humanity is faced with unprecedented opportunities and challenges.

The UN is a core platform for implementing multilateralism and advancing global governance, Xi said, adding that its role should only be strengthened rather than weakened.

All countries in the world are a community with a shared future, Xi emphasized. The international community must pull together in times of trouble to ensure that humanity is going in the right direction, he said.

Xi said that China supports the UN in holding the Summit of the Future, adding that he hopes the summit will send a positive signal of following multilateralism and strengthening unity and cooperation, and will help global governance become more just and reasonable.

He also said China supports the UN in playing a leading role in reforming the international financial architecture and in the global governance of artificial intelligence.

Guterres said the UN will make all-out efforts to promote the international financial architecture's readjustment and the global governance of artificial intelligence, and push global governance toward a more just and reasonable pattern that will better facilitate the shared development of developing countries.

Guterres thanked China for supporting the UN's cause, following multilateralism and playing a key and constructive part in promoting world peace and development.